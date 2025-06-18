ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 18 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) plays a leading role in realising Johor’s aspiration to become Asia’s digital hub through various strategic initiatives and inter-agency collaborations.

MDEC chief of digital transformation, Datuk Fadzli Abdul Wahit, said the agency is directly involved in facilitating digital investments and expanding market access through close cooperation with several agencies, such as Invest Johor and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

“We play a role in coordinating all types of approvals, liaising with all government agencies, and providing comprehensive support in terms of investment facilitation and market access,” he told Bernama after serving as a panellist at the Nikkei Forum Medini 2025 here today.

He said in terms of talent and skill development, MDEC collaborates with the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC), as well as universities and industries, to improve workforce employability in the digital economy sector. According to him, the collaboration aims to upskill the local workforce in high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, blockchain technology, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).

“MDEC also works with various parties in developing digital infrastructure and regulatory aspects to ensure the state’s digital ecosystem grows holistically and sustainably,” he added.

Among the initiatives provided are innovation grants, tax incentives, and smart fund facilities specifically for Johor-based companies under the Malaysia Digital framework.

For the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, Fadzli said MDEC will offer innovation grants and ecosystem matchmaking programmes to enable local industry players to develop talent and technology capable of penetrating export markets.

He also highlighted that Johor is now in a prime position to become a regional digital hub due to its strategic location near Singapore and stands to gain greatly from bilateral cooperation through the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). “To become a leader at the Asean level, we must develop suitable talent, infrastructure, and funding. Johor is in the best position because it can complement Singapore’s strengths, and vice versa,” he said. — Bernama