KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) today said it has dispatched the offer documents for its plan to privatise FGV Holdings Bhd, with the offer closing at 5 pm on Monday, July 7, 2025, unless extended.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Felda said the offer, made via Maybank Investment Bank, will remain open for acceptance until the first closing date or such later date as may be determined and announced by Maybank on its behalf.

The offer forms part of Felda’s unconditional voluntary takeover bid to acquire all remaining FGV shares at RM1.30 each.

Despite holding a collective 82.34 per cent stake through Felda and its subsidiary, Felda Holdings Company Sdn Bhd, the agency said it has limited influence over FGV’s management as it does not control the board.

“Upon successful privatisation, Felda will be better positioned to enhance FGV Group’s operational and financial efficiencies by streamlining its upstream and downstream plantation operations.

“Accordingly, Felda is offering holders the opportunity to realise their investment in the offer shares for cash at the offer price, representing a 9.91 per cent premium over the six-month volume-weighted average market price of RM1.1828 as at the latest practicable date (LPD),” it added.

The latest bid, launched on May 26 at RM1.30 per share, mirrors Felda’s earlier, unsuccessful attempt to privatise FGV in 2020.

That year, Felda triggered a mandatory takeover offer after increasing its stake in FGV from 33.66 per cent by acquiring shares from Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) and Urusharta Jamaah for RM658 million.

FGV, which debuted in 2012 at RM4.55 a share, raised RM10.5 billion in one of Malaysia’s largest initial public offerings. Its share price has since declined significantly, prompting repeated privatisation efforts. — Bernama