KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Grab Holdings Limited, South-east Asia’s leading superapp operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors, reported solid growth in key operating metrics for April and May 2025, with gains in both mobility rides and on-demand gross merchandise value (GMV) despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

In a statement, the company said on-demand GMV for the two-month period rose 19 per cent year-on-year, in line with its earlier guidance shared during its first quarter earnings.

Growth in mobility rides continued to outpace overall GMV, increasing by 23 per cent from the same period in 2024, underscoring continued momentum in user acquisition and engagement.

Deliveries GMV for the same period grew by 20 per cent year-on-year, with Grab attributing the performance to its focus on product innovation and affordability initiatives aimed at driving higher frequency and customer retention.

Its Indonesian operations stood out, registering consistent sequential gains in both metrics during the period as the company executed on its focus of driving affordability and expansion in the country to benefit driver-partners, merchant-partners and customers.

Grab plans to reveal additional performance details during its upcoming second quarter earnings call, which it will announce in due course. — Bernama