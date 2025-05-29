PETALING JAYA, May 29 — The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2025 will feature the largest-ever pavilion dedicated to connecting Malaysia’s halal small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with international markets.

Makiplago Sdn Bhd, the driving force behind this initiative, unveiled the Makiplago Pavilion during a soft launch ceremony today, in collaboration with key stakeholders and strategic partners.

The event, held in anticipation of MIHAS 2025, showcased Makiplago’s vision for an innovative trade ecosystem anchored by its Makiplago Harbour platform.

Among the attendees were Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) exports promotion and market access division director Yusram Yusup, alongside industry leaders.

Makiplago founder and chief executive officer Jamaluddin Ibrahim said the pavilion aims to strengthen links between Malaysia’s halal SMEs and international markets, particularly in China and Asean.

“The Makiplago Harbour International Pavilion will be the largest at MIHAS 2025, spanning over 1,240 square meters with more than 170 exhibitors. We aim for 50 per cent local participation and the rest from international exhibitors across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, East Timor, and Papua New Guinea,” Jamaluddin said.

The pavilion’s design is based on five strategic pillars:

• Port Klang trade base

• Physical shopping malls and omni-channel retail

• Halal chain convenience stores (M-Mart and Oriental-Mart)

• Media, digital finance, and tokenisation via Makiplago Harbour Coin (MHC)

• Wellness, elderly care, and halal lifestyle services

During the event, Makiplago signed a memorandum of understanding with six foundational partners: Yayasan Gostrong Malaysia, Ancom Nylex Berhad, Delta Consult Ing Services Sdn Bhd, Glocal Link (M) Sdn Bhd, Asia Management & Consultancy Sdn Bhd, and Makiplago Sdn Bhd.

The partnership aims to foster investment, procurement, and joint development in halal sector infrastructure, commerce, education, media, and wellness.

The Makiplago Pavilion seeks to empower SMEs from Malaysia and China by providing direct access to over 2.2 billion Muslim consumers globally. This will be supported by initiatives such as live commerce via Radio Durian, curated halal products for M-Mart and Oriental-Mart, strategic investor engagement, and innovative digital finance solutions ensuring secure transactions.

MIHAS 2025 is set to take place in September, marking another milestone in Malaysia’s leadership within the global halal industry.