KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has yet to appoint a new chairman for Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC) following the end of former chairman Khairul Azwan Harun’s contract.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said MITI also wants to observe the progress of the proposed merger between HDC and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

“The HDC chairman’s contract has ended ... we want to see how this merger involving the Halal Commission proceeds, and whether it will be approved by the Cabinet or not,” he told reporters after the Asean-GCC Economic Forum 2025, held here today.

Tengku Zafrul also expressed his appreciation to the former chairman and HDC management for their service to the development of the halal industry in Malaysia. “I would like to thank the chairman of HDC and the HDC management as well. The HDC chairman’s contract has ended, and I want to thank him for his dedication over the past two years,” said Zafrul.

Earlier, MITI announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Khairul Azwan had ended his service as HDC chairman effective May 17, 2025.

The ministry said Khairul Azwan held the position beginning May 18, 2023.

Khairul Azwan holds a master’s degree in management from the Open University Malaysia and previously attended a global leadership course at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, United States.

He currently serves as chairman of VSolar Group Bhd and was formerly chairman of mTouche Technology Bhd and Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd (MDV). — Bernama