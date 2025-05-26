AfDB kicks off annual meeting in Abidjan

Election of new bank president to take place on Thursday

New head to confront US funding cuts, other challenges

NAIROBI, May 26 — The African Development Bank will meet in Ivory Coast this week to pick a new president at a time when the continent’s biggest multilateral lender faces unprecedented challenges from funding cuts by the United States government, analysts said.

The US federal government wants to cut US$555 million in funding to the AfDB and its African Development Fund (ADF), which offers low-priced financing to the continent’s poor nations.

“This is going to be a major task and it is effectively the new president’s first test,” said Hannah Ryder, founder of Development Reimagined, an Africa-focused consultancy.

The annual gathering of heads of state and finance officials, taking place this year in the Ivorian city of Abidjan, is one of the biggest finance meetings on the continent.

Africa’s largest development finance institution is owned by 54 African states and G7 nations like the US and Japan. Its biggest shareholder is Nigeria.

The next round of replenishment for the ADF window, which is held on a three-year cycle, is scheduled to take place in November this year.

The new president will have to try to persuade the US to reinstate the funding, seek additional funds from non-regional members of the bank like China, or Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, in return for more say, or ask African states to contribute more, Ryder said.

Five candidates from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Chad and Mauritania, are vying to replace outgoing President Akinwumi Adesina, who will step down in September after serving the maximum two five-year terms.

The winner, who must secure 50.01 per cent of the votes from the 54 African member states of the bank, and in a second vote from all 81 members, including non-African ones, will be announced on Thursday.

The bank is grappling with the challenges of a changing global economy after US President Donald Trump returned to the White House, including higher US import tariffs.

“We expect the meeting to discuss implications of current global events arising from the Trump administration,” said Fred Muhumuza, a lecturer at Makerere University’s business school in Kampala.

“Many of the key contributors have been cutting bilateral support to African countries.” — Reuters