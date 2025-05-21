KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed on Wednesday, amid a weaker Wall Street performance overnight.

At 9.05 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.28 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 1,551.15 from Tuesday’s close of 1,548.87.

The benchmark index had opened 4.07 points higher at 1,552.94.

However, 159 decliners outpaced 121 gainers, while 224 counters were unchanged, 1,914 untraded, and seven suspended.

Turnover stood at 162.30 million shares valued at RM69.83 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) expects the FBM KLCI to extend its consolidation as investors await fresh buying catalysts from upcoming corporate earnings releases, in the wake of a tariff-induced global economic slowdown that may dampen domestic economic activity and corporate earnings.

“This cautious outlook will likely persist until a permanent and mutually beneficial trade deal is reached between the United States (US) and key trading partners, including Malaysia,” the investment bank said in a research note today.

Additionally, HLIB noted that persistent policy uncertainty from the US President Donald Trump administration and ongoing ambiguity surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory would continue to weigh on market sentiment and business confidence.

Among heavyweights, TNB and IHH Healthcare rose four sen to RM14.18 and RM6.99, respectively, CelcomDigi increased five sen to RM3.93, Hong Leong Bank advanced 12.0 sen to RM20.02, Press Metal and Petronas Gas were flat at RM4.96 and RM17.72, while Maybank and CIMB fell two sen each to RM10.02 and RM4.49.

In active trade, Harvest Miracle, Alam Maritim and Velesto added half-a-sen each to 18.5 sen, 3.5 sen and 17 sen, respectively, Senheng advanced 3.5 sen to 27.5 sen, West River and Auro Holdings were flat at 34.5 sen and 15 sen, while Sarawak Cable shed 4.5 sen to 3.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index bagged 12.95 points to 11,579.86, the FBMT 100 Index went up 12.38 points to 11,329.35, and the FBM ACE Index firmed 9.60 points to 4,663.14.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 37.85 points to 11,500.73, and the FBM 70 Index inched up 0.99 of-a-point to 16,414.36.

Across sectors, the Financial Services Index slipped 20.17 points to 18,295.75, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.28 of-a-point to 158.18, while the Energy Index added 3.33 points to 718.10, and the Plantation Index garnered 75.57 points to 7,356.50. — Bernama