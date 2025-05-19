TOKYO, May 19 — Japan has suspended imports of poultry meat from the southern Brazilian city of Montenegro and live poultry from the wider state of Rio Grande do Sul following a bird flu outbreak, an official at Japan’s agriculture ministry said today.

The ban took effect on Friday after Brazil, the world’s largest chicken exporter, confirmed its first outbreak of bird flu on a poultry farm. The announcement triggered protocols for a country-wide trade ban from top buyer China and state-wide restrictions for other major consumers.

Japan relies heavily on chicken imports from Brazil, and the spread of bird flu in Brazil could affect the meat market in Japan, where food prices are already on the rise.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan’s self-sufficiency rate for poultry meat, including processed products, is around 65 per cent.

In the 2024 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, Japan imported about 429,000 metric tons of chicken meat from Brazil, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of poultry meat imports, excluding processed items.

“We will closely monitor the impact on domestic distribution and market conditions,” a ministry official said. — Reuters



