BANGKOK, May 18 — Thai farmers are turning to superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal to help sweeten the global image of the country’s fruit industry.

The member of Blackpink and Buriram native was named by growers as their top pick to front a campaign promoting Thai fruits overseas, The Bangkok Post reported today.

The suggestion was made during Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s visit to Chanthaburi, where farmers pitched Lisa’s star power as the key to cracking new markets.

They believe Lisa’s international influence could raise Thailand’s fruit exports to 500 billion baht a year, up from the current 200–300 billion.

Lisa, who made history as the first Thai K-pop idol to go global, is known for breaking records with her solo music and securing luxury endorsements with brands like Bulgari and Celine.

Growers say her image could make Thai fruits more desirable worldwide, especially beyond China, the country’s current top buyer.

The prime minister was also briefed on issues like long customs delays, premature durian harvesting, and a shrinking farm labour force.

Farmers proposed solutions such as relaxing rules for migrant workers and offering compensation for damage caused by wild elephants.

Paetongtarn pledged faster export processing, more government fruit purchases, and research funding to keep Thai produce competitive.

She later joined a durian-cutting event and livestreamed with young farmers — but for many, Lisa’s star remains the biggest hope for Thailand’s fruit fame.



