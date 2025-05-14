SEATTLE, May 14 — Microsoft will cut around 6,000 jobs globally as part of efforts to streamline its management structure.

The job cuts represent less than 3 per cent of the company’s total headcount of 228,000 as of June 2024, Bloomberg reported.

The layoffs will affect employees across departments and geographies, including staff at LinkedIn.

A company spokesperson said the restructuring aims to position Microsoft for long-term success in a fast-changing market.

About 2,000 of the affected roles are based at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, and will be eliminated starting 13 July.

Microsoft regularly reshapes its workforce to focus on priority areas, with a major layoff of 10,000 workers also occurring in early 2023.

The company has come under increasing pressure to cut costs amid soaring spending on AI infrastructure and its Azure cloud services.

Company executives say artificial intelligence is already helping reduce labour costs across customer support, compliance, and marketing.

Microsoft has reported profits for the past six quarters in succession.