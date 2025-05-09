NEW YORK, May 9 — A group of investors has filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare in the United States, accusing the health insurance giant of misleading them after the fatal shooting of its CEO, Brian Thompson.

Thompson was shot dead in broad daylight on December 4 in New York City, an incident that received widespread media attention across the country.

Just a day before the killing, the company had issued a positive forecast for its 2025 financial performance.

Despite the tragedy, UnitedHealthcare reaffirmed its projections on January 16, prompting criticism from some shareholders.

According to CNBC, yhe lawsuit claims the company failed to factor in the reputational and operational fallout from Thompson’s death.

The investors argue that public backlash limited UnitedHealthcare’s ability to pursue profit-focused strategies it had relied on in the past.

They described the decision to maintain the original earnings forecast as “materially false and misleading.”

On April 17, the company finally revised its guidance, leading to a sharp drop in its stock price by more than 22 per cent.

The accused shooter, 27-year-old Luigi Mangione, has pleaded not guilty to both federal and state charges in the US.

UnitedHealthcare has not responded publicly to the allegations as of Thursday.