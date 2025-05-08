KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose 3.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in March 2025, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, DOSM said the growth was supported by the manufacturing and mining sectors.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the manufacturing and mining sectors recorded growth of four per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

“The increase in manufacturing sector production in March 2025, which grew to 4.8 per cent compared to 5.7 per cent in February 2025, was primarily driven by a nine per cent rise in computer, electronic, and optical products, followed by a 10.6 per cent increase in oils and fats from vegetable and animal sources.

“Additionally, the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products contributed 4.9 per cent, while export-oriented industries grew 10.1 per cent from the previous month, which had recorded a decline of 5.6 per cent in February 2025,” he said.

He noted that domestic-oriented industries also contributed positively, growing 2.3 per cent compared to 2.9 per cent in the previous month.

“This positive growth was supported by the manufacture of food processing products (7.8 per cent), fabricated metal products, excluding machinery and equipment (4.2 per cent), and other non-metallic mineral products (3.7 per cent),” he said.

Commenting on the performance of the mining sector, Mohd Uzir said the 1.9 per cent growth was driven by higher output of crude petroleum and condensate, as well as natural gas, which rose 2.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

“In terms of monthly comparison, the mining index increased to 17.8 per cent compared to negative 12.5 per cent recorded in February 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, the electricity index remained negative at 2.7 per cent in March 2025, although it registered month-on-month growth of 11.2 per cent compared to February.

Globally, DOSM shared that several countries experienced a decline in industrial production for March 2025, including Taiwan (-13.6 per cent), Vietnam (-9.3 per cent), South Korea (-5.3 per cent), the United States (-1.3 per cent), and Japan (-0.3 per cent).

“Overall, in the first quarter of 2025, the IPI posted slower growth of 2.3 per cent, down from 3.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the increase primarily driven by the manufacturing sector, which expanded by 4.2 per cent.

“In contrast, the IPI for the mining and electricity sectors recorded contractions of 3.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. On a quarterly comparison basis, the IPI declined by 2.1 per cent,” DOSM added. — Bernama