KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — AmBank Group has approved a financing facility totalling RM408.2 million to MSR Green Energy Sdn Bhd (MSRGE) to partially fund its working capital requirements for a landmark 100-megawatt (MW)/400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

In a joint statement today, both parties said the BESS project, valued at RM644.6 million, was awarded by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) in September 2024 and is located in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

“Upon completion, the facility will be one of the largest battery storage systems in Southeast Asia and the first energy storage facility in Sabah, with a final installed capacity of 517 MWh.

“It is designed to enhance grid stability, increase reserve margins during peak demand periods, and enable the further expansion of power plants in the region,” they said.

AmBank Group managing director of business banking Christopher Yap said the financing marks a significant step in supporting Malaysia’s transition towards a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape.

“By supporting this advanced energy storage infrastructure, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainable financing and the development of renewable energy,” he added.

Meanwhile, MSRGE director Ong Kah Hui said that with AmBank’s invaluable financing support, the large-scale battery energy storage project represents a pivotal step towards realising a shared vision of a greener future.

“This initiative not only addresses Sabah’s power supply and grid stability needs, but also lays a robust foundation for the integration of future renewable energy plants into the region’s infrastructure,” he said. — Bernama