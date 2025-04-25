KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and Bursa Malaysia Bhd have received reports from a few brokers who identified failed client logins and unauthorised access or trading activities executed through a limited number of clients’ online trading accounts.

Capital market regulators and brokers are on alert and remain vigilant, while working closely to ascertain the root cause of the incident, and to implement any further necessary measures, SC and Bursa Malaysia said in a joint statement today.

“All brokers have been advised to immediately alert clients to undertake passwords / login credentials reset to enhance the security of their accounts, as well as implement additional security measures to enhance authentication, such as implementing multi-factor authentication and stricter password policies,” they said.

The regulators said the actions were taken to minimise the risk of further unauthorised access and trading.

Both regulators assured that the integrity of Malaysia’s capital market remains intact and the market will open as usual today.

“We are committed to ensure the marketplace remains fair and orderly,” it added. — Bernama