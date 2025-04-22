KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Twenty-two Malaysian companies participating in the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Business Programme at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, have secured over RM40 million in exports and investment.

In a statement today, Matrade said the companies hailed from various key sectors, including electrical and electronics (E&E), life sciences, renewable energy, oil and gas, as well as food and beverages.

Conducted in conjunction with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Week during the expo, the programme saw the companies securing more than RM40 million in export and investment, setting a positive tone for Malaysia’s participation in the event, it said.

The Expo 2025 Osaka runs from April 13 to Oct 13, 2025.

The trade promotion agency had successfully organised more than 100 business meetings within a span of two days during the first week of the Business Programme at the Malaysia Pavilion.

Matrade deputy chief executive officer (Export Acceleration), Abu Bakar Yusof, said the strong interest and promising outcomes achieved during the first week reflect Malaysia’s growing reputation as a trusted trade and investment partner.

“Through strategic collaborations and targeted promotions, we aim to accelerate greater market access and commercial opportunities for Malaysian businesses, not only in Japan but also in other emerging and fast-growing markets around the world,” he said.

The Business Programme has attracted interest from Japanese and international buyers, further positioning Malaysia as a reliable and competitive trading nation in high-growth and high-impact sectors such as halal, E&E and green technology.

Matrade added that it will continue to spearhead business programmes at the Malaysia Pavilion throughout the event, working in close collaboration with various ministries, government agencies and state governments.

“These efforts aim to elevate Malaysia’s global trade presence and foster long-term, sustainable economic partnerships across diverse sectors,” it said. — Bernama