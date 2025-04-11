KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Bursa Malaysia retreated from yesterday’s gains to open lower on Friday, taking its cue from Wall Street’s weaker performance amid renewed worries over the global trade outlook.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 2.5 per cent to 39,593.66. The S&P 500 eased 3.4 per cent to 5,268.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.31 per cent to 16,387.31.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 25.95 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 1,437.18 from yesterday’s close at 1,463.13.

The benchmark index opened 21.47 points lower at 1,441.66.

Market breadth was negative, with decliners thumping gainers 435 to 61. A total of 196 counters were unchanged, 1,673 untraded and nine suspended. — Bernama