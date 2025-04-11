KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Proton e.MAS 7 continues to retain its No. 1 position in three straight months, making it the most popular EV model in Malaysia with over 1,700 units registered so far. The overall EV segment continues to show growth in Q1 2025 despite the 6.51 per cent decline in total vehicle registrations in the country compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest vehicle registration data by Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ), there are 2,976 EV registrations recorded in March which represents 3.86 per cent of total vehicle registrations. In the first 3 months (Q1 2025), there were 6,827 EVs registered, which marks a 45.6 per cent increase from Q1 2024 which recorded 4,689 EVs.

Proton e.MAS 7 remains No. 1 EV model, monthly registrations grew to 737 units in March

The Proton e.MAS 7 continues to gain momentum and it recorded 737 units in March. This is a notable jump from 580 units in February and 421 units in January.

The following 5 models on the Top 30 list are from the BYD Group, with the BYD Sealion 7 at No. 2 with 303 units, BYD M6 at No. 3 with 281 units, BYD Atto 3 at No. 4 with 258 units, Denza D9 at No. 5 with 204 units and BYD Seal at No. 6 with 161 units. The Denza D9 is BYD’s premium 7-seater MPV and they handed over the keys to its first batch of customers last month.

Interestingly, the Zeekr 009 has made a comeback this month at No. 7 with 151 units and it’s followed by the Tesla Model 3 at No. 8 with 138 units and the Xpeng G6 at No. 9 with 69 units. Meanwhile, BMW’s popular iX2 and i5 are at No. 10 and No. 11 with 65 and 50 units registered respectively.

Another interesting entry is the MG Cyberster which recorded 25 units, beating the BYD Dolphin which only recorded 18 units. Hyundai appears to be making a comeback with the Ioniq 6 at No. 21 with 24 units and the Ioniq 5 at No. 25 with 17 units.

Forty per cent of EVs registered are from the BYD Group

BYD which now has a total of six models inclusive of its premium sub-brand Denza commands 40 per cent of the EV market in Malaysia. With both brands combined, they have recorded 1,224 registrations.

According to JPJ’s car popularity dashboard, BYD is currently the No. 9 carmaker in Malaysia in 2025 so far with a total of 2,159 units registered. That’s just 30 units behind Mazda and 62 units behind Mercedes Benz.

Taking No. 2 spot is Proton which currently only has one EV model.

Meanwhile, Tesla is showing signs of decline at No. 4 with only 171 units registered. The situation may change with the new Tesla Model Y “Juniper” which is expected to begin deliveries in Malaysia sometime at the end of this month.

Both Zeekr and BMW share the No. 5 spot with both brands registering 157 EV registrations each.

SUVs and MPVs dominate Malaysia’s new registrations

In the first three months of the year, we are seeing more registrations for fully electric SUVs driven by the Proton e.MAS 7 and the BYD Sealion 7 as the top two popular models.

Fully electric seven-seater MPVs are also gaining traction as well. The BYD M6 remains a popular choice with 537 units registered this year so far, while the premium Denza D9 and Zeekr 009 MPVs have each recorded 238 and 235 registrations respectively.

Thanks to the popularity of the Proton e.MAS 7, we are seeing more aggressive price revisions in the sub-RM150,000 EV segment. This includes the BYD Atto 3 Ultra and the Chery Omoda E5 which are now priced just under RM120,000 to match the Proton e.MAS 7’s launch rebate offer.

It is also worth highlighting that the current tax exemption for fully imported EVs (CBU) are set to end on December 31, 2025 and this might drive EV brands to push more volume into the country by the end of this year. Meanwhile, locally-assembled EVs (CKD) are able to enjoy exemptions on import duties on components, excise duties and sales tax until December 31, 2027.

Proton aims to begin CKD production of the e.MAS 7 in Tanjung Malim by the end of this year. The national carmarker has also confirmed that a cheaper EV model (supposedly e.MAS 5) is expected to be announced sometime this year with no battery leasing required. — SoyaCincau



