KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Nine out of 10 sellers on Shopee Live and Shopee Video reported a significant surge in sales, becoming a key driver for their rapid growth during Shopee Raya 2025.

According to Shopee, a study of seller trends shows how sellers effectively utilise various tools and features offered to reach more customers and boost engagement, including actively using buyer incentives such as Shopee Ads, Shopee Coins and vouchers.

“Eight out of 10 sellers tapped into Shopee Live and Shopee Video features, which played a key role in stimulating a surge in sales.

“Sellers recognised the power of these content-driven tools to build deeper connections with buyers, ensuring their products remained visible to shoppers.

“The Shopee Affiliates programme also contributed to expanding reach through trusted affiliates and influencers,” it said in a statement today.

Shopee also said that based on its survey, 60 per cent of sellers shared that their main drive is ensuring financial stability for their families, while 30 per cent see Aidilfitri as a key opportunity to grow their businesses for long-term success.

“The remainder are motivated by offering Raya-specific products that enhance the Raya celebration and help their customers create meaningful experiences during the festive season,” it said.

Meanwhile, Shopee Malaysia Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence Tan Ming Kit said Shopee remains committed to providing sellers with the tools and resources needed to scale their businesses.

“This Raya, we see sellers leveraging digital tools to connect with shoppers in more meaningful ways than ever before.

“Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and our Shopee Affiliate network continue to reshape how brands engage customers and drive sales. But our goal extends beyond seasonal success, we are continuously innovating to support sellers’ long-term growth with solutions that empower businesses to thrive and scale with confidence,” he said in a statement.

One of the sellers, Mohd Naimran Nordin, the founder of Adnaa, views Raya as a time to celebrate tradition and family through fashion.

Inspired by his wife and children, Naimran has built Adnaa into a brand known for its elegant yet accessible traditional wear, catering to families looking for stylish Raya attire.

“Shopee’s content tools brought our designs to life, helping customers see the quality and fit in real-time. With a mix of live streaming, video content, and affiliate marketing, we reached more shoppers than ever.

“Shopee Live lets us connect personally, Shopee Video highlights our craftsmanship, and Shopee Affiliates help us expand through trusted recommendations

He said their sales surged over 170 per cent this Raya.

“But more importantly, we helped families find outfits that made them feel confident and connected for the celebration.

Another seller, Asikin Arifin and Ahmad Faiq Shafiq, the founders of Asikin Ahmad, a brand known for blending traditional and contemporary styles, said Raya was not just about handling more orders.

“It is also about seizing the biggest growth opportunity of the year, said Ahmad Faiq.

By strategically launching their Raya collection, they tapped into the season’s potential, driving a 124 per cent month-on-month increase in sales during the Raya campaign period.

To maximise sales, they leveraged the same high-impact strategies using Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and Shopee Affiliate to stay visible and engage shoppers leading up to the celebration. — Bernama