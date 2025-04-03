KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon on continued selling activities, in line with regional markets, following US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement.

At 3.05 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.77 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 1,520.75 from Wednesday’s close of 1,526.52. The benchmark index had opened 9.22 points easier at 1,517.30.

Market breadth was negative, with decliners trouncing gainers 511 to 328, while 415 counters were unchanged, 1,093 untraded, and eight suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.89 billion shares worth RM1.13 billion.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.77 per cent to 34,735.93, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.57 per cent to 22,838.47 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.35 per cent to 3,941.14.

Among the heavyweights, MISC jumped 15 sen to RM7.29, Public Bank was flat at RM4.39, Maybank trimmed eight sen to RM10.24, TNB retreated 16 sen to RM13.60, CIMB gave up two sen to RM7.12, IHH Healthcare went down nine sen to RM6.80 and Hong Leong Bank shaved 20 sen to RM20.18.

Among the actives, Supermax rose seven sen to 78.5 sen, Top Glove increased 5.5 sen to 86 sen, T7 edged up 2.5 sen to 34.5 sen, Hartalega improved 17 sen to RM2.03, Bina Puri was flat at 33 sen, Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen to 4.5 sen and Pertama Digital dropped 1.5 sen to 8.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 Index advanced 14.32 points to 16,220.73, the FBM Emas Index declined 28.0 points to 11,362.32, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 28.22 points to 11,130.94, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 20.87 points to 11,114.10 and the FBM ACE Index weakened 49.65 points to 4,716.41.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 79.14 points to 18,493.16, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.13 points to 150.76, the Energy Index declined 5.20 points to 739.85, and the Plantation Index lost 1.22 points to 7,406.89. — Bernama