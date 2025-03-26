WASHINGTON, March 26 — Six subsidiaries of Inspur Group, China’s leading cloud computing and big data service provider, were among dozens of Chinese entities added to the US Department of Commerce’s export restriction list yesterday, according to government postings.

The Inspur units were listed for contributing to the development of supercomputers for the Chinese military, the Commerce department said in a posting. Five of the subsidiaries are based in China and one in Taiwan. Inspur Group itself was placed on the list in 2023.

The US adds companies to the Commerce department’s Entity List, as it is called, for acting contrary to national security or foreign policy interests. Companies cannot sell goods to those listed without applying for and obtaining licenses, which are likely to be denied.

The Inspur Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When Inspur Group was placed on the list in 2023, executives from AMD and Nvidia were questioned about their dealings with the company. At the time, chip industry insiders and their advisers said firms were trying to assess whether they had to halt supplying Inspur’s subsidiaries. Reuters could not immediately determine whether the US companies continued to do business with the subsidiaries.

Nvidia declined to comment, and AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Inspur units are among about 80 companies and institutes added to the Entity List yesterday. Over 50 are based in China. The others are in Taiwan, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Chinese firms Nettrix Information Industry Co, Suma Technology Co, and Suma-USI Electronics, are among the other companies added to the list. The US said they were added for helping develop Chinese exascale supercomputers, which can process vast amounts of data at very high speeds and conduct large-scale simulations.

The companies also have provided manufacturing capabilities to Sugon, also known as Dawning Information Industry Co S, a computer server manufacturer added to the Entity List in 2019 for building supercomputers used by the military, the Commerce department said.

The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Other companies were added to the list for acquiring US-origin items to advance China’s quantum technology capabilities, and for selling products to companies who supply other listed parties, including Huawei, the tech conglomerate viewed as at the centre of China’s AI ambitions. — Reuters