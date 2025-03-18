PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — The online instalment application service for payment of tax balances or tax arrears via e-Ansuran has been accessible through the MyTax Portal since March 5.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB), in a statement today, said the initiative was introduced to make it easier for taxpayers to apply to pay in instalments their tax balances or tax arrears, allowing them to obtain automatic approval without the need for supporting documents.

According to IRB, eligible taxpayers must meet the following criteria, the total application amount must exceed RM 300 and above and the Instalments can only range between two to six payments.

It said the application applies to income tax instalments only and does not include ongoing instalment plans.

Taxpayers can access the e-Ansuran service by logging into the MyTax portal via the link https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/ and selecting the relevant role (Individual / Director / Representative Director).

However, cancellation of e-Ansuran applications can only be done at the IRB office. — Bernama