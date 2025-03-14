PENANG, March 14 — Wawasan Open University (WOU) has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with TT Vision Technologies Sdn Bhd, Oppstar Technology Sdn Bhd and Clarion (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to enhance workforce development in Malaysia’s semiconductor and manufacturing sector.

The MoUs, signed today at WOU’s main campus in Penang, will see the university as the primary skills development partner for the three organisations, aimed at equipping 200 technical and engineering professionals with critical skills needed to excel in the Industry 4.0 era.

In her address, Prof Lily Chan, chief executive and vice chancellor of WOU, emphasised the value of industry-academia collaboration in addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals. “This partnership shows how universities and industries can work hand in hand to meet the evolving needs of the workforce,” she said.

“By integrating industry insights into our curriculum, we are preparing professionals to thrive in the face of rapidly advancing global challenges.”

WOU CEO and Vice Chancellor Prof Lily Chan — Picture courtesy of WOU

The collaboration aligns with Penang’s strategic efforts to build a skilled workforce in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, automation, and automotive electronics, in line with regional talent development programmes from the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) and the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

The partnership will feature professional certificates and micro-credentials tailored to each industry. WOU will provide TT Vision with a certification in IoT-enabled manufacturing analytics, covering key areas such as IoT, data analytics, and robotics integration.

The certification includes micro-credentials that can be stacked towards mechatronics engineering or smart manufacturing degrees.

With Oppstar, WOU will deliver a professional certification in IC design, focused on CMOS and mixed-signal circuit design, and digital IC design. Participants will also earn credit hours towards WOU’s Master of Science in System Design Engineering.

The collaboration with Clarion Malaysia will offer employees access to postgraduate qualifications, such as the Master of Science in Smart Manufacturing and the Master of Business Administration in Manufacturing Production & Management, equipping them with both technical and leadership skills.

This partnership with WOU is seen as a pivotal step by these strategic partners to enhance their workforce’s capabilities. Goon Koon Yin, CEO of TT Vision Technologies, emphasised the initiative’s potential to prepare employees for the evolving demands of smart manufacturing and IoT integration, offering a valuable career advancement pathway.

While Lee Chun Keat, Engineering Director of OppStar Technology, highlighted the focus on strengthening Malaysia’s semiconductor talent pool through specialised IC design skills, driving innovation and competitiveness in the global industry.

Nicholas Tan, Group Board Director of Clarion Malaysia, also expressed excitement about expanding upskilling opportunities for employees, particularly in automotive technology, to stay ahead in innovation and efficiency.

InvestPenang CEO Datuk Loo Lee Lian — Picture courtesy of WOU

Meanwhile, Datuk Loo Lee Lian, CEO of InvestPenang, who was the Guest of Honour at the signing ceremony, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative.

“This partnership strengthens Penang’s position as a hub for advanced technology and skilled talent, contributing to the state’s growth and its attractiveness as a prime destination for foreign investment,” she said.

Loo also noted that the initiative aligns with Malaysia’s STEM Talent Blueprint and the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), which are crucial for keeping Malaysia competitive in the global high-tech landscape.

Also present at the MOU Signing Ceremony were Tan Sri Koh Tsu Koon, Chairman of WOU’s Board of Governors and Datuk Seri Steven Yeap, Chairman of WOU Sdn Bhd. The event was also attended by key representatives from NCER, HRD Corp, and invited guests from the partnering companies, underscoring the strong industry and institutional support for this collaboration.

WOU is actively engaging with companies across various sectors to expand upskilling initiatives and solidify Penang’s reputation as a high-tech talent hub.

Organisations interested in partnering with WOU are encouraged to reach out for more information.

For further details, please contact WOU Academy at [email protected] or visit www.wou.edu.my.