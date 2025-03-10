KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Sapura Resources Bhd has lodged a police report following a formal complaint filed with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) regarding potential breaches of the Companies Act 2016, involving its former managing director Datuk Shahriman Shamsuddin.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the company said following the completion of the internal investigation involving Shahriman, the final investigation report was submitted to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd in response to a request from Bursa Malaysia’s corporate surveillance unit.

Following this submission, Sapura filed a formal complaint with the SSM for potential breaches of the Companies Act 2016 concerning conflict of interest matters, in line with the company’s commitment to ensuring compliance with all applicable regulatory obligations.

“As part of SSM’s process in handling such complaints, SSM required the company to lodge a police report related to the matters highlighted in the complaint. The company has fully complied with this requirement,” it said.

Sapura said while the internal investigation and submission of the final report to both Bursa Malaysia and SSM have been completed, the content of the report will not be disclosed at this time.

“This is to ensure the integrity of ongoing regulatory reviews and to avoid any premature disclosure that could prejudice or interfere with the processes being undertaken by the relevant authorities.

“The report contains information of a legally sensitive nature and public disclosure could compromise any ongoing investigations, confidentiality, legal privilege and the company’s rights,” it added.

Sapura reiterated its commitment to complying with all applicable disclosure requirements and assured shareholders that any material developments requiring disclosure under Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market Listing Requirements would be communicated promptly.

The company is also evaluating all legal options and will take further action as advised by its legal counsel in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders. — Bernama