KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have renewed their strategic partnership to increase travel from Malaysia to Singapore.

In a statement today, MAG said the collaboration would focus on joint marketing initiatives and curated offerings to enhance Singapore’s appeal as a destination for Malaysian travellers while boosting tourism spending and visitor numbers at key attractions.

“As part of the renewed partnership, MAG and STB will launch destination marketing campaigns featuring Malaysia Airlines and Firefly crew experiencing Singapore’s iconic attractions, including Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer, Resorts World Sentosa’s SEA Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, and the Museum of Ice Cream,” it said.

MAG added that to mark the third year of the partnership, both organisations would introduce enhanced travel benefits for MAG customers, including boarding pass privileges in Singapore.

“These initiatives are strategically timed to capitalise on peak travel periods, including year-end holidays, school breaks, and festive seasons, ensuring greater accessibility and value for travellers.

“This also follows Firefly’s expansion of its Subang jet operations, with the launch of direct flights to Changi International Airport (SIN) beginning March 25, 2025, providing more travel options for business and leisure travellers,” it added.

MAG chief commercial officer Dersenish Aresandiran said the company was pleased to continue its partnership with the STB to further position Singapore as a pivotal destination within the MAG network.

“In this next phase, we are excited to showcase Singapore’s vibrant attractions while providing enhanced value to our customers through tailored products and exclusive promotions,” he said.

Meanwhile, STB executive director of Southeast Asia Terrence Voon said the board was pleased to deepen its collaboration with MAG to offer differentiated promotions in Singapore.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Malaysia to Singapore, where they can explore unique experiences and discover the value our vibrant city has to offer,” he said. — Bernama