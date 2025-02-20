BANGKOK, Feb 20 — Thailand’s industrial confidence rose in January to its highest level in 10 months, driven by exports, government stimulus measures, and tourism, Xinhua reported, citing data on Wednesday.

The Thai Industries Sentiment Index climbed to 91.6 last month from 90.1 in December 2024 as some components of the index picked up, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The reading was based on a survey of 1,347 entrepreneurs across 47 industry groups under the FTI.

The improved confidence was attributed to rising exports on the back of higher demand from trading partner countries, the government’s cash handout and tax deduction programmes, as well as a surge in tourist arrivals and spending during the holiday seasons, the FTI said in a statement.

The index forecast for the next three months increased to 96.2 in January from 95.5 a month earlier, driven by the central bank’s debt relief programme, along with growth in the electronics and electrical appliances exports and the vital tourism sector, the FTI said.

The group urged the government to prioritise investments in advanced technology within new target industries and expedite measures to stimulate consumption of domestically produced goods. — Bernama-Xinhua