KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Perlis is actively developing the Perlis Inland Port (PIP) and other maritime facilities to attract investors to the state while aiming to benefit from the economic spillover of strong investment inflows into Penang’s electrical and electronics (E&E) sector.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s (Mida) chief executive officer, Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said the agency consistently engages with investors to promote Perlis.

“We are attracting established investors in Malaysia to expand through Perlis.

“They can leverage its logistical advantages to export across Asia, with the existing land transport network, which can reach China and Central European regions such as Kazakhstan, and Turkey,” he said at a press conference today, held in conjunction with the Mida Invest Series — Perlis: Uncovering The Hidden Gem.

Sikh Shamsul also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd and Bina Darulaman Bhd, as well as the exchange of a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) between Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd and Maersk Logistics and Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the positive economic spillover from the MoU and the MoC exchanges during this year’s MIDA Invest Perlis Series is expected to generate RM800 million in economic gains for Perlis.

He added that Perlis is poised for significant industrial expansion, supported by key initiatives such as the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) and the PIP, in Chuping.

“We expect the presence of around 20 to 30 investors to complete the overall development of CVIA, particularly in the solar energy development sector, data centres and agriculture,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong highlighted Perlis’s potential to drive economic growth as Malaysia gears towards a second economic takeoff.

“Perlis stands a great chance of benefiting from the economic spillover from neighbouring Kedah and Penang. I see positive developments in these projects and we hope they will become new engines of growth for Perlis once completed.

“As we move forward, guided by the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, National Energy Transition Roadmap and the Green Investment Strategy, it is crucial for us to build on this momentum and leverage Perlis’s strengths to drive growth and development across Malaysia,” he said.

The MoU signed by Mutiara Perlis, the owner-developer of Perlis Sanglang Port (PSP), together with Bina Darulaman Bhd marks a significant step towards a strategic partnership for the development of various maritime facilities in Sanglang.

It focuses on constructing three key facilities at PSP, namely Langkawi Supply Base for roll-on roll-off vessels, Langkasuka Supply Base for oil and gas field services in the region as well as Bulk Cargo Terminal for dry and liquid goods.

These facilities will enhance regional trade by improving logistics efficiency while supporting the growth of industrial zones in Kedah and Perlis, including CVIA, Kedah Rubber City and Kedah Science and Technology Park.

Meanwhile, the MoC between Mutiara Perlis and Maersk aims to enhance logistics efficiency, infrastructure development, and international trade connectivity, reinforcing Perlis’s position as a logistics hub in the region. — Bernama