KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd (HLAM) has declared income distribution worth RM241 million for seven funds for the Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2024 period.

Executive director/chief executive officer Chue Kwok Yan said in a statement today that despite the challenging global economic landscape and volatile market conditions, HLAM remains committed to delivering sustainable distribution yields to our investors.

Of the conventional retail funds, Hong Leong Value Fund records distribution yields of 8.55 per cent, Hong Leong Dividend Fund (7.10 per cent), Hong Leong Growth Fund (7.55 per cent), Hong Leong SEA-5 Equity Class A Fund (6.51 per cent) and Hong Leong Balanced Fund (5.29 per cent).

Meanwhile, Islamic retail funds — Hong Leong Dana Makmur posts distribution yields of 5.10 per cent and Hong Leong Dana Maa’rof registers 4.29 per cent.

For 2025, Chue said HLAM’s investment strategy remains anchored for the long-term perspective.

“We will continue to prioritise companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential as we focus on delivering sustainable returns for our investors,” he said. — Bernama