PARIS, Jan 21 — Champagne sales have declined globally, with shipments from France dropping nearly 10 per cent last year, marking the second consecutive year of decline.

According to CNN, Comité Champagne, a trade association representing over 16,000 winegrowers and 320 Champagne houses, said the downturn is linked to inflation and a generally sombre global mood.

Maxime Toubart, co-president of Comité Champagne, attributed the decline to economic uncertainty, ongoing global conflicts, and political instability in key markets such as the US and France.

In France, domestic Champagne sales fell 7 per cent, with the country grappling with political and economic challenges, including a contentious snap election over the summer.

LVMH, the world’s largest Champagne producer, warned in July of a rough year ahead, reporting a 15 per cent drop in Champagne sales for the first half of 2024.

Despite the setbacks, Comité Champagne’s co-president, David Chatillon, expressed confidence in the industry’s future, citing Champagne's longstanding resilience even in times of adversity.

The global mood, marked by geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, has dampened consumer enthusiasm for celebrations, according to LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony.

Amid declining sales, Champagne houses like Telmont are focusing on environmental sustainability to attract eco-conscious consumers, especially in response to extreme weather affecting harvests in the region.