PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — Property developer Trevi Properties Sdn Bhd has unveiled its upcoming low-density condominium residence project in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

This project, spearheaded by Trevi Properties Sdn Bhd, is a result of a strategic collaboration between Sri Tinggi Sdn Bhd, Kim Tin Holdings Sdn Bhd, and Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd — a subsidiary of Ancom Nylex Berhad.

Together, they aim to blend their expertise to redefine industry standards through innovative, high-quality developments.

The official signing ceremony for this collaboration was recently held at the Ancom Nylex Berhad headquarters here where Trevi Properties Sdn Bhd managing director Felix Tan, general manager Dave Ley, and Ancom Nylex Berhad chief financial officer Lim Chang Meng exchanged documents to solidify the partnership.

Sharing insights about the project, Tan said the residence draws design inspiration from Italy’s iconic Trevi Fountain, symbolising power, abundance, and health.

“Our development integrates modern lifestyle facilities with lush greenery to foster a truly balanced living environment,” Tan said.

The project embodies a “Live, Work and Play” concept, merging residential, professional, and recreational spaces to promote convenience, balance, and an engaging lifestyle.

Trevi Properties is collaborating with Ancom Crop Care, a subsidiary of Ancom Nylex for the project. — Picture by Choo Choy May .

Nestled on a 4.6-acre freehold site, the development will house 350 units.

The condominium will offer three distinct unit sizes: Premium at 1,080 sq ft, Signature at 1,239 sq ft, and Spacious at 1,357 sq ft.

Each unit will come equipped with at least three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two parking spaces.

Residents will enjoy a generous green space, modern amenities, and access to a 1,500 sq ft co-working space.

With a ground-breaking ceremony scheduled for February 3, the project is projected to have a gross development value of RM217.3 million.

The construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028, following a 26-month timeline.

Sales and marketing efforts for the property are slated to begin in mid-February.

Speaking about the partnership, Lim said the collaboration marks Ancom Crop Care’s inaugural foray into property development.

However, he emphasised that the company remains committed to its core focus on agrochemicals and does not plan to shift its primary business direction into property development.