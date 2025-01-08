KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Tous les Jours, a flagship brand of a leading food company in South Korea, CJ Foodville, plans to open five outlets in Malaysia by the end of this year.

Stream Empire Holdings Sdn Bhd, the brand’s master franchisee in Malaysia, said the artisanal bakery cafe chain will focus on setting up new outlets this year, mainly in Kuala Lumpur.

Stream Empire general manager Ho Soo Ling said the first outlet is set to open at Sunway Pyramid Mall by the second quarter of this year, and the second outlet will be at Sunway Velocity Mall.

“The third one is almost secured, and we are sourcing locations for the fourth and fifth, which are still under negotiation,” she told reporters after the Master Franchise Signing Agreement ceremony here today.

As for the food and beverage segment’s prospects in Malaysia, Ho expected the segment to grow as Malaysians are willing to spend their money on food to experience its taste.

She said the company has conducted many surveys and believes the segment, especially artisanal bakery cafes, is a trend among youngsters and millennials.

Meanwhile, CJ Foodville regional head for Southeast Asia Jeong Soo Won said that after strengthening its presence in ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Singapore, the company sees Malaysia as the next ASEAN country for its business expansion.

“Besides, Malaysian customers are enjoying a lifestyle that is very similar to Korean customers (and) I think it will fit well as it is healthy and very trendy,” he said.

Jeong noted that many Malaysians are influenced by Korean culture, as there are many fans of the “hallyu” (or Korean wave).

“That is why I decided to bring this brand to Malaysia,” he said.

He said CJ Foodville aims to secure its halal certificate before the opening of the first Tous les Jours outlet.

“In Indonesia, it has been five years since we received the halal certification.

“Thus, with the opening of Tous les Jours in Malaysia, we plan to apply for it before our opening,” he added.

Tous les Jours currently operates over 1,300 stores in Korea and 550 global outlets in the United States, Canada, China, Mongolia, and several ASEAN countries. — Bernama