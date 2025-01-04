BERLIN, Jan 4 — The leader of the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament is advocating for countermeasures in response to higher US import tariffs, should they be imposed, with EU tariffs to focus on US digital companies, reported German news agency dpa.

“We have to assume that Trump will do exactly as he announced: 20 per cent tariffs on European products will be possible very soon,” Manfred Weber told the Funke Media Group in a story published on Saturday.

Republican Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th US president on January 20.

Europe must prepare itself for his plans “with confidence”, Weber said.

“Economically, we are approximately the same size as the Americans, both representing over 20 per cent of the global economic output. We are also capable of countermeasures. American digital companies earn a lot of money in the EU and pay hardly any taxes — that’s where we could definitely address the issue.”

But the politician stated that the EU does not want a trade war, as this would only weaken the West as a whole, for example against China.

“What we need is an economic Nato. We should offer Trump the opportunity to stand together against China.”

For Trump, politics is “a form of arm wrestling”, said the German conservative politician from the Bavarian Christian Social Union party.

“Trump will only have respect for Europe if it acts confidently and united. In matters of tariffs, it is solely the EU that is responsible — there is no national veto, and that makes us strong.” — Bernama-dpa