PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — Malaysia, through the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), has received a request to temporarily suspend the export of bird’s nest products, including raw-cleaned and raw-uncleaned edible bird’s nests, to China beginning Dec 20.

This decision aligns with the Protocol on Bird’s Nest Products Exported from Malaysia to China.

In a statement today, DVS said that China, through the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), had requested the suspension following reports of Newcastle Disease (ND) outbreaks in chickens and ducks in Malaysia between March and June 2024, as reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

However, the DVS confirmed that no cases of ND have been detected on the premises or in the bird’s nest products monitored by the department to date.

“Due to this export suspension, a total of 22 consignments, weighing 1.769 tonnes and worth RM7.23 million, involving 13 export companies, have encountered clearance issues at China’s entry points,” the DVS said.

In response, the DVS has held talks with Malaysian producers and exporters of swiftlet bird’s nest products to provide updates and discuss possible solutions to the temporary export suspension to China.

The DVS has also submitted a detailed report on the outbreak status, including measures taken to manage ND in Malaysia, to the GACC to address the issue and provide assurance that the bird’s nest products exported to China are free from the disease.

“As a follow-up, the DVS is in the process of updating the Protocol on Bird’s Nest Products Exported from Malaysia to China to be submitted to the GACC to ensure a smoother export process,” the department said.

The DVS reiterated its commitment to complying with international export requirements while protecting the interests of local exporters and producers.

ND is caused by infection with the Paramyxovirus, which can spread through air, water, and food contaminated with the ND virus. — Bernama