WASHINGTON, Feb 18 — President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday announced three projects valued at US$36 billion (RM140 billion) to be financed by Japan, including an oil export facility in ‌Texas, an industrial diamonds plant in Georgia and a natural gas power plant in Ohio.

The projects ​are the first investments under Japan’s US$550 billion US investment pledge as part of a trade deal that cut Trump’s tariffs on Japanese imports to 15 per cent, Trump said on Truth Social. He gave few details about the projects.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement that ​the Portsmouth, Ohio power plant, valued at US$33 billion, would be the largest natural gas-fired generating facility in US history, generating 9.2 gigawatts of electricity annually, more than enough to power all of the homes in Ohio.

The facility, to be operated by SB Energy, a subsidiary of Japanese tech investor SoftBank Group, would increase baseload power at a time of fast-growing electricity demand from data centres built to power artificial intelligence applications.

The White House said ‌Japan would invest in the US$2.1 billion Texas GulfLink deepwater crude oil export facility off the Texas coast.

“This project is ⁠expected to generate US$20-30 billion annually in US crude exports, secure ⁠export capacity for our refineries, and reinforce America’s position as the world’s leading energy ⁠supplier,” Lutnick said.

Texas GulfLink, which is ⁠being developed by Sentinel Midstream, confirmed ⁠that it was part of the initiative and was “honoured to be a trusted partner with the US Department of Commerce and the government of Japan.”

Trump said the Texas investments would include a liquefied natural gas project, but Lutnick’s ⁠statement and a White House fact sheet did not mention LNG.

Lutnick said the third major project in Georgia was a synthetic industrial diamond manufacturing plant that would satisfy 100 per cent of US demand for synthetic diamond grit, a critical input for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor production.

The US currently relies largely on China for such supplies. The high-pressure synthetic diamond plant valued at about US$600 million, will be operated by Element Six, the White House said in a fact sheet. The ⁠industrial diamond company is a unit of De Beers Group, the world’s largest diamond producer.

It was unclear how much of the projects’ costs would be funded by Japanese entities and under what conditions.

Under ⁠an earlier US-Japan agreement, profits from the projects were due to be shared 50-50 between the US and Japan until ⁠Japan’s initial investment costs ⁠were recouped, after which profits would be split 90-10 in favor of the US

The administration’s announcements followed meetings last week between Lutnick and ​Japan’s economic and trade minister Ryosei Akazawa. Akazawa told reporters on Thursday ​that several issues remained unresolved before deals could be announced.

“The ‌scale of these projects are so large, and could not be done without ​one very special word, TARIFFS,” Trump ​wrote on Truth Social. — Reuters