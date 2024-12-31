KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$118.35 billion (US$1=RM4.45), while other foreign currency assets stood at US$255.72 million as at end-November 2024, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The central bank said that for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities, and deposits, which include, among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amounted to US$14.03 billion.

“The net short forward positions amounted to US$27.75 billion as at end-November 2024, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market,” it said in a statement on the detailed disclosure of international reserves as at end-November 2024, today.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, BNM said the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans.

It said projected foreign currency inflows amount to US$2.54 billion in the next 12 months.

The only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$399.8 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks, and other financial institutions.

“BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-a-vis ringgit,” said the central bank.

In accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format, the detailed breakdown of international reserves provides forward-looking information on the size, composition and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets and the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the federal government and BNM over the next 12-month period.

“Overall, the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the IMF SDDS format indicates that, as at end-November 2024, Malaysia’s international reserves remain usable,” it added. — Bernama