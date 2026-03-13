KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) will assume the investment promotion and facilitation functions of InvestKL Corporation (InvestKL) effective March 15, 2026.

The move is part of the government’s initiative to streamline Malaysia’s investment promotion framework under a single agency.

In a statement posted on X, Mida said that InvestKL, established to attract multinational corporations to Greater Kuala Lumpur, will cease independent operations upon its absorption.

“With this absorption, Mida will continue its promotion and facilitation mandate for Malaysia, including in Greater Kuala Lumpur, while strengthening existing investor relationships and deepening engagement with multinational companies across key sectors,” it said.

Mida said the move eliminates institutional overlap and directs resources toward a more coordinated investor experience.

“Mida is committed to maintaining continuity in all ongoing investors and stakeholders engagements throughout this transition,” it added.

Investors and stakeholders seeking further information may direct enquiries to Mida at https://www.mida.gov.my/contact-us/. — Bernama