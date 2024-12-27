BEIJING, Dec 27 — China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday that it will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on n-butanol imports from China’s Taiwan region, Malaysia and the United States for another five years, effective from Dec 29, 2024, reported Xinhua.

The decision follows a sunset review initiated in December 2023 at the request of China’s domestic n-butanol industry. The review investigated the likelihood of dumping and injury recurring if the existing measures were terminated.

According to the ministry’s findings, removing the anti-dumping duties would likely lead to a resumption or continuation of dumping practices and harm China’s domestic n-butanol industry.

The extended duties will maintain the same rates as those imposed in 2018.

Importers must pay the anti-dumping duties to Chinese customs authorities when importing n-butanol from the specified regions. The duty amount will be calculated based on the customs-assessed import value.

N-butanol, also known as 1-butanol or n-butyl alcohol, is a key organic chemical used in producing various products including paints, adhesives and plasticisers. — Bernama-Xinhua