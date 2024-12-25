KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Batik Air has unveiled its latest route expansion, connecting travellers from Malaysia to Beijing and Changsha in China.

In a statement, the airline announced that these new flights would begin in March 2025, aiming to strengthen ties between Malaysia and China while enhancing opportunities for tourism and trade.

The inaugural flight to Beijing Daxing International Airport is scheduled for March 21, 2025, and will operate three times a week.

Flights to Changsha Huanghua International Airport would start the following day, offering four weekly services.

Batik Air said that these cities would become its seventh and eighth destinations in China, joining the airline’s existing routes to Chengdu, Guangzhou, Haikou, Kunming, Zhangjiajie, and Zhengzhou.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy emphasised the strategic importance of the new routes, stating that Beijing and Changsha are key destinations that align with the airline’s vision of connecting people, cultures, and opportunities across Asia.

“These new routes reaffirm our commitment to providing greater connectivity and more travel options while enhancing tourism and trade between Malaysia and China,” he added. — Bernama