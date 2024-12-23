SEPANG, Dec 23 — Capital A Bhd is in discussions with aircraft manufacturers Airbus, Embraer and Comac to purchase new aircraft as part of its expansion strategy for its airline operations under the AirAsia brand.

Its chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes revealed the plans during the AirAsia MOVE Christmas Celebration and Special Announcement here today.

“I can confirm that we’re looking for more aircraft. My team is going to Brazil and some of my team will go to Canada to look at the A220.

“We’re also discussing with Comac in China as well. We need more planes, that’s very clear. And we need planes that can supplement our A321,” he said.

Asked on how many new aircraft the group plans to acquire, Fernandes said it depends on the board’s decision.

“Well, this is subject to the board, but we are looking at 100, maybe more,” he said.

Meanwhile, on its regularisation plan, Fernandes confirmed that AirAsia X and AirAsia will be merged into a single brand, AirAsia Group.

“The next step is to merge AirAsia X and AirAsia, so we just have one brand, AirAsia. We’re also renaming the airline group as AirAsia Group. This consolidation will streamline our operations and strengthen our position in the market,” he said. — Bernama