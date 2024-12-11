KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Trading of Axiata Group Bhd’s shares will be suspended from 9 am to 5 pm today, pending the release of a material announcement.

In an exchange filing today, the telecommunications company said that Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Securities) has approved its request for suspension made under subparagraph 3.1(b)(i) of Practice Note 2 on Requests for Suspension of the Main Market Listing Requirements.

Axiata’s share ticked up one sen to close at RM2.37 yesterday, with 5.68 million shares traded. — Bernama