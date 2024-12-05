KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Last-minute buying mainly in financial and plantation heavyweights helped lift Bursa Malaysia to end today’s session on a positive note, erasing losses from the earlier sessions.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 1.55 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 1,615.64 compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,614.09.

The index opened 2.05 points higher at 1,616.14 and moved between 1,610.77 and 1,617.78 during the day.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 13.56 points to 12,328.19, the FBMT 100 Index increased 13.60 points to 12,014.28, and the FBM 70 Index added 28.43 points to 18,265.54. The FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 2.37 points to 12,304.14 and the FBM ACE Index dropped 20.49 points to 5,244.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 59.30 points to 19,193.02, the Plantation Index gained 31.19 points to 7,778.25, the Energy Index climbed 3.08 points to 820.56, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.81 of-a-point to 175.32.

The Main Market volume slid to 1.65 billion units worth RM2.42 billion against Wednesday’s close of 2.00 billion units worth RM3.04 billion.

Warrants turnover declined to 920.42 million units valued at RM99.11 million from 991.02 million units valued at RM88.62 million previously.

The ACE Market volume expanded to 662.72 million units worth RM213.96 million compared with 604.62 million units worth RM174.58 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 241.52 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (251.56 million), construction (74.04 million), technology (308.34 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (89.66 million), property (180.30 million), plantation (55.80 million), REITs (14.80 million), closed/fund (8,600), energy (150.38 million), healthcare (165.50 million), telecommunications and media (29.49 million), transportation and logistics (51.18 million), utilities (45.50 million), and business trusts (36,700). — Bernama