SEOUL, Nov 26 — Hyundai Motor will open its first plant in Malaysia next year with an investment valued at RM2.16 billion.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said it will be the South Korean automaker’s largest investment in Malaysia and provide many job opportunities.

“This is a huge investment. A total of seven car models will be produced within five years. The plant will be opened in Kulim (Kedah) next year,” he told the Malaysian media covering Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to South Korea here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Anwar today held a closed-door meeting with South Korean conglomerates Hyundai Motor and OCI Holdings.

The prime minister and his delegation had arrived in Seoul last night for a three-day official visit to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and South Korea.

Next year, the two countries will be celebrating the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with each other. — Bernama