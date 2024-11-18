KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded from last week’s decline to close higher today, buoyed by bargain hunting after two consecutive days of sell-off, despite the weakness on Wall Street and regional peers, an analyst said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.60 points to close at 1,604.04 from Friday’s close of 1,592.44.



The benchmark index, which opened 0.47 of a point higher at 1,592.91, moved between 1,591.49 and 1,605.41 during the trading session.However, the broader market was mixed to weaker, with decliners leading gainers by 529 to 484 while 486 counters remained unchanged, 958 untraded, and 15 suspended.Turnover expanded to 2.96 billion units valued at RM2.23 billion versus 2.68 billion units valued at RM2.65 billion last Friday. — Bernama