KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index maintained its positive momentum at mid-morning, in line with gains among its regional peers.

At 11.33 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 8.81 points at 1,612.79, from Friday’s close of 1,603.98.

The benchmark index opened 3.77 points higher at 1,607.75.

Due to a technical issue at the time of publication, Bernama is unable to provide additional details on trades in the FBM KLCI.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.93 per cent to 20,506.43, South Korea’s Kospi Index climbed 1.47 per cent to 2,579.78, China’s SSE Composite Index added 0.47 per cent to 3,287.42, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index increased 0.57 per cent to 3,575.73.

However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index dipped 2.63 per cent to 38,053.67 and Indonesia’s IDX Composite Index was 0.64 per cent lower to 7,457.08. — Bernama