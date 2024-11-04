JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — Aeon Co (M) Bhd (Aeon) is pleased to announce an exciting and unprecedented collaboration between Aeon Mall Malaysia and Curtin Singapore, marking the first-ever partnership of its kind between the two countries.

The collaboration aims to foster cultural and educational exchanges while celebrating the grand opening of Tsutaya Bookstore and Aeon Food Hall at Aeon Mall Tebrau City, set for November 15.

The Tsutaya Bookstore opening at Aeon Mall Tebrau City represents a significant addition to the mall’s cultural and retail offerings, providing visitors with a unique space to enjoy Japanese-inspired literature, lifestyle products, and a cozy reading atmosphere.

As part of this historic partnership, Aeon Mall Malaysia is launching a special redemption program exclusively for the Curtin Singapore community.

From January to June 2025, students, faculty, and alumni can enjoy unique rewards when they shop at Tsutaya Bookstore and Aeon Food Hall.

Each month, participants can redeem exclusive merchandise, vouchers, and even movie tickets, making their shopping experience even more rewarding.

Aeon believes that this collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Aeon Mall Malaysia and Curtin Singapore.

The company is thrilled to partner with Curtin Singapore and looks forward to offering exciting experiences and rewards to the Curtin community.