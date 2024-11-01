KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Gamuda Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Gamuda Engineering Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract worth RM451.4 million from BCEI Malaysia Sdn Bhd to build a data centre in Cyberjaya.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Gamuda said the scope of work includes foundation, civil, structural, and architectural (FCSA) works.

The project will commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q 2024) and is slated for completion in 1Q 2026, it said.

The engineering, property and infrastructure company noted that the contract is expected to contribute positively to the revenue and earnings of the group for the financial year ending July 31, 2025, until the completion of the FCSA works.

BCEI is an industry-leading engineering firm that specialises in the planning, design, and construction of information technology facilities for numerous Fortune 500 companies. — Bernama



