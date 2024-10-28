CANBERRA, Oct 28 — Telecommunications providers have begun shutting down the last of Australia’s active 3G mobile networks, reported Xinhua.

Telstra and Optus, Australia’s two largest telecommunications companies, on Monday began turning off their 3G networks after Vodafone did so in December 2023.

Australia’s mobile network operators have been preparing for the 3G shutdown since 2019, but the official shutdown was delayed by the federal government twice due to concerns that some phones would not be able to connect to emergency services on newer 4G and 5G networks.

Michelle Rowland, the minister for communications, on Monday urged all Australians to check if they will be affected by the shutdown and to upgrade if so.

“If you or someone you know has one of these 3G devices, please take action now and contact your service provider,” she said in a statement.

“My department will continue to work with the telcos during the switchover process to ensure it occurs in a safe and effectively managed manner.”

Optus said that shutting down the 3G network would allow infrastructure to be repurposed to boost the capacity, speed and reliability of the 4G network and the ongoing rollout of the 5G network.

Australians in rural areas have expressed concerns that the shutdown will leave them without mobile network coverage and affect agricultural technology.

Telstra has assured customers that its 4G network will be available everywhere that 3G is available. — Bernama-Xinhua