TOKYO, Oct 27 — Japan’s airlines have introduced an exciting perk for first-class travellers: the chance to purchase limited-edition bottles of Suntory’s Hibiki 100th anniversary whisky at prices that are surprisingly close to retail.

These coveted bottles, available exclusively on ANA and Japan Airlines flights, are highly prized among whisky enthusiasts and typically fetch much higher prices in shops and online.

According to Bloomberg, each first-class passenger is allowed to buy one bottle, with ANA selling theirs for ¥50,000 (approximately RM1,425) and Japan Airlines offering them for ¥60,000.

ANA has confirmed this special offer, but did not say how long it would last.

The opportunity to grab this sought-after whisky at such a competitive price has sparked discussions across online travel forums.

Currently, Hibiki bottles can command around ¥150,000 online and even more in markets like the United States and Europe.

With a round-trip first-class ticket on Japan Airlines from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo costing about RM35,000, this whisky offer might help offset the hefty price tag for those lucky enough to be flying high.