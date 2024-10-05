KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The International Branding Exhibition (MIBS) 2024, scheduled for Nov 28-30, will focus on empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs, unlocking opportunities for business expansion.

The Malaysian Women Entrepreneurs Association (Wawasanita), co-organiser of MIBS 2024, announced that 100 entrepreneurs under its guidance will participate in the exhibition.

Its president, Dr Norli @ Norlaili Alias, said that these entrepreneurs will be grouped into five clusters comprising health and beauty products, food and beverages, tea culture, household goods, as well as gifts and consumer products.

“We will focus primarily on food and beverage entrepreneurs, particularly those involved in bird’s nest and Musang King durians, as these products are highly requested by China,” she told reporters today.

Meanwhile, the Umno Women and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) vice-president Tan Sri Sharifah Zarrah Syed Ahmad praised Wawasanita’s efforts to involve SMEs and women entrepreneurs, noting that it provides them with a platform to grow and showcase their products to a broader market.

“Through this exhibition, we can assess their business potential, explore various products, and ensure they remain competitive.

“I hope this exhibition will not only elevate their status but also enable them to become traders and exporters,” she added.

MIBS 2024 will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, featuring local and international entrepreneurs from Taiwan, Pakistan, Japan, and South Korea. — Bernama