KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Gains in Tenaga Nasional lifted Bursa Malaysia’s key index higher at mid-morning.

Tenaga Nasional climbed 26 sen to RM15, boosting the composite index by 2.56 points.

At 11 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 3.56 points to 1,668.86 from Monday’s close of 1,665.30. The benchmark index opened 1.95 points higher at 1,667.25.

On the broader market, however, decliners outpaced advancers at 455 to 404, with 434 counters unchanged, 1,212 untraded, and 19 suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.46 billion units valued at RM858.73 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM10.74, while CIMB fell one sen to RM8.33.

Public Bank, IHH Healthcare, and Hong Leong Bank all eased two sen each to RM4.68, RM7.09, and RM21.12, respectively.

In the active counters, Globetronics Technology edged up 1.5 sen to 70.5 sen, Sin-Kung Logistics gained half-a-sen to 18.5 sen, 99 Speed Mart Retail advanced 12 sen to RM2.11, and APB Resources rose 4.5 sen to 59.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased by 7.47 points to 12,512.62, the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 16.01 points to 12,373.32, and the FBMT 100 Index firmed by 9.69 points to 12,207.23.

However, the FBM 70 Index slipped 46.80 points to 17,816.58, while the FBM ACE Index declined 19.56 points to 5,166.21.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 15.27 points to 19,714.11, the Energy Index gained 2.54 points to 873.79, and the Plantation Index advanced 8.60 points to 7,160.59.

However, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.29 of-a-point to 177.01. — Bernama