KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A wholesale and retail chain company was fined RM20,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for selling cosmetics without notification from the Ministry of Health (MOH), last year.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhammad Din meted out the sentence against Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad, represented by Raja Azlan Raja Ismail, 40, and Roslizan Mohd Zin, 50, after they pleaded guilty to the two charges.

The court ordered the two individuals to pay a fine of RM10,000 each in default of one year in prison if they fail to pay the fine. They paid the fine.

According to the first and second charges, both individuals were accused of selling 209 boxes and 23 sets of toothpaste of various flavours without MOH notification at the company’s supermarkets — in Taman Danau Kota, and Kompleks Sinar Kota, here — at 11am, on July 18, 2023. Both charges were framed under Regulation 18A(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Siti Nur Sarahidah Jayatan from the Pharmacy Services Division, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department while both accused were unrepresented. — Bernama